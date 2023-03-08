Airbnb blamed for death of 19-month-old killed by fentanyl exposure in rental home

The parents of a 19-month-old girl who died from a fentanyl overdose when she came into contact with drug residue in a lakehouse Airbnb rental during a family vacation have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Lydie and Boris Lavenir said their daughter Enora died from acute fentanyl toxicity during a stay at a home in August 2021 in Wellington, Florida, about 16 miles west of West Palm Beach.

The lawsuit, which was first filed in December in Florida, seeks claims against Airbnb, the property owner, the property manager, and the previous tenant who the family says hosted a drug-fueled party before they rented it.

“I don’t think they’ll ever fully come to terms with this,” the family’s lawyer Adam Rose, told Law&Crime of the family’s devastation.

The lawsuit alleges a breach of duty and negligence for failing to inspect, safeguard, and maintain the property. It demands an undisclosed judgment for damages, including mental pain from their daughter’s loss, as well as medical and funeral expenses.

“Our hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for their devastating loss,” an Airbnb spokesperson told Law&Crime in a statement.

Airbnb said that at the time of the booking, this was a new listing on Airbnb and was the first time someone had booked the property via Airbnb. Aside from the allegation in this complaint, Airbnb said it had not received any reports of parties at this property. Airbnb said the rental had been booked through another app, which the family’s lawyers are investigating.

The family booked their stay at what they thought was a safe and peaceful place for the couple and their five children, the complaint states.

“The representations made by Airbnb created, to say the least, a false sense of security,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit claims the home had a history of being used as a party house. Days earlier, it hosted a group of about a dozen adults who allegedly used cocaine and other drugs, including fentanyl, throughout the home, documents claimed.

According to neighbors, in late June or early July, the home was being used for a large party with young males and females that appeared to be in their 20s, the complaint said.

Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. on July 19, 2021, for a loud party call when the place was rented out to a local woman for seven adults.

Despite all the alleged drug-fueled parties, the property manager gave the previous tenants a glowing review online, according to the complaint.

“You and your family was perfect tenants !! House was same way that I give it to you,” the lawsuit states.

The Lavenir family checked in on Aug. 6, 2021.

“After checking in to their Airbnb rental, Enora never left,” the complaint said.

Enora spent the following day playing and relaxing with her siblings before napping with her sister in one of the beds. Her mother found her unresponsive and foaming at the mouth an hour later.

“While crying and screaming for help, Lydie performed chest compressions on Enora, but to no avail,” the complaint said.

Paramedics arrived but could not revive Enora and she died at a nearby hospital. The medical examiner detected a lethal level of fentanyl in Enora’s blood and determined that her cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

“Toxicology readings indicated a quick death, ruling out the possibility that Enora came into contact with fentanyl anywhere else but in the Airbnb rental,” the complaint states.

