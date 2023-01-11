Four people were stabbed at a party at an Airbnb early Monday in North Carolina and six people face charges in connection with the incident.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said on Facebook that four people received medical treatment for multiple stab wounds. Their conditions were not released Wednesday.

The violence broke out Monday at 3:21 a.m., when deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the stabbing in Marshall, North Carolina. The group was vacationing in the rural area, which is about 150 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Jay Caleb Bell faces assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and marijuana, officials said. Five others face drug possession charges.

Details about the occasion, whether anyone was under the influence and the circumstances leading up to the violence, were not immediately released.

Harwood said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation. He referred to the stabbing as an “isolated incident.”

An Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement that its safety team is investigating the incident.

The company said it was “taking action to remove the booking guest from our platform and providing support to our impacted host.”

“We have also reached out to Sheriff Harwood to offer our support with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation,” the statement said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]