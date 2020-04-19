51-Year-Old Went on Shooting Rampage, Resulting in Deaths of More Than 10 People: Cops

Authorities in Nova Scotia, Canada report that a gunman went on a shooting spree, resulting in the deaths of more than 10 people in multiple locations. The investigation is in the early stages, and the alleged motive remains a mystery. For now, however, authorities are releasing preliminary information.

1. Shootings Started Saturday Night

Police said that the crime spree started Saturday night. They responded to calls at a home in the community of Portapique, according to The Washington Post. Officers reported several people dead inside and outside the residence.

2. Suspect Identified as 51-Year-Old Man

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the alleged shooter as Gabriel Wortman on Sunday morning. Officers later warned that he might be driving a vehicle that resembled a RCMP cruiser, and wear something like an RCMP uniform.

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There’s 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect’s car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Later, they said he was now driving what they believed to be a “small silver Chevrolet SUV.” Then they revised this to a silver Chevy Tracker.

Police at first reported that he’d been taken into custody, but later reported he’d died. Criminal Operations Officer Chris Leather did not say how Wortman passed away, but did say that the suspect got into a shootout with police, according to the Post.

Gabriel Wortman, suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody. More information will be released when available. Thank you for your cooperation and support. #Colchester — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

The victims seemed to have been chosen at “random,” Leather said.

3. At Least 14 People Died

Police say that at least 14 people died. One of them was identified at 23-year veteran Constable Heidi Stevenson.

Statement from Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman https://t.co/mV9IcRqe2B pic.twitter.com/yRaL8F8EdS — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

“Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served,” Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Earlier this afternoon, I met with Heidi’s family and there are no words to describe their pain. Two children have lost their mother and a husband his wife. Parents lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague.”

[Image via Royal Canadian Mounted Police]