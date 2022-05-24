14 Students, One Teacher, and Gunman Dead in Texas Elementary School Massacre: Governor

An 18-year-old high school student in Texas is believed to have killed his his grandmother before going to a nearby elementary school, abandoning his car, and then killing 14 students and one teacher, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said on Tuesday. The governor said the shooter, whom he and other authorities identified as Salvador Rolando Ramos, a U.S. citizen, was also dead.

Ramos wounded two officers, the governor added, but their injuries are not reportedly life threatening. Police officers are believed to have killed Ramos.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

The governor later tweeted a brief message.

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together. I’ve instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted at 12:17 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, May 24.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

The school is about an hour and a half hours due west of San Antonio. It is midway between the latter city and the Mexican border town of Del Rio.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital wrote on Facebook that it “received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment.”

“Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer,” the hospital also said. “Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available. Please refrain from coming to the hospital at this time.”

Earlier, the hospital posted that immediate family members of the patients being treated could assemble in a hospital cafeteria and that staff would be in “constant communication” with family.

University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it received two patients: a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman. Both were in critical condition, the hospital said in an updated tweet.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde: at University Hospital, one patient, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. The other patient is a 10-year-old girl, also in critical condition. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

The Uvadale Police Department said during a brief and hasty press conference that the school housed second, third, and fourth-grade students. The police said the suspect was dead and had acted alone.

The shooting reportedly started at 11:32 a.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, the police simply said the shooter was “in Police Custody” as of 1:06.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden had been briefed on the massacre and would speak when he returned to the White House.

President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022

His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022

This is a developing story. It has been updated and may be updated again.

[Editor’s note: the spelling of the shooter’s last name has been corrected to “Ramos.” The governor originally pronounced it as “Romas.”]

