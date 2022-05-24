 Salvador Ramos Kills 14 Students at Texas School: Governor
14 Students, One Teacher, and Gunman Dead in Texas Elementary School Massacre: Governor

Aaron KellerMay 24th, 2022, 5:16 pm
 

An 18-year-old high school student in Texas is believed to have killed his his grandmother before going to a nearby elementary school, abandoning his car, and then killing 14 students and one teacher, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said on Tuesday. The governor said the shooter, whom he and other authorities identified as Salvador Rolando Ramos, a U.S. citizen, was also dead.

Ramos wounded two officers, the governor added, but their injuries are not reportedly life threatening. Police officers are believed to have killed Ramos.

The governor later tweeted a brief message.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted at 12:17 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, May 24.

The school is about an hour and a half hours due west of San Antonio. It is midway between the latter city and the Mexican border town of Del Rio.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital wrote on Facebook that it “received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment.”

“Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer,” the hospital also said.  “Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available. Please refrain from coming to the hospital at this time.”

Earlier, the hospital posted that immediate family members of the patients being treated could assemble in a hospital cafeteria and that staff would be in “constant communication” with family.

University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it received two patients: a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman. Both were in critical condition, the hospital said in an updated tweet.

The Uvadale Police Department said during a brief and hasty press conference that the school housed second, third, and fourth-grade students.  The police said the suspect was dead and had acted alone.

The shooting reportedly started at 11:32 a.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, the police simply said the shooter was “in Police Custody” as of 1:06.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden had been briefed on the massacre and would speak when he returned to the White House.

This is a developing story.  It has been updated and may be updated again.

[Editor’s note:  the spelling of the shooter’s last name has been corrected to “Ramos.”  The governor originally pronounced it as “Romas.”]

Aaron Keller - Deputy Editor-in-Chief

