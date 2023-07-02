Woman sentenced for helping kidnap mother-of-two and setting her on fire

A woman who helped murder a Maryland mother-of-two is set to spend the rest of her days in prison for the grisly crime in which the victim, Tiffany N. Jones, 29, was abducted at knifepoint and found the next day having been set on fire

For her role in the crime, Bobie Barncord, 33, was sentenced on Friday to life plus 50 years behind bars, according to CBS Baltimore. She was convicted back on April 26 of first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, and arson.

Her co-defendant Willard Turner, known as “Philly,” abducted Jones at knifepoint, according to a statement from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City. Barncord served as the getaway driver. Officers tracked the vehicle’s tag number; it belonged to Barncord’s father.

Officers got a call on Aug. 22 about a fire. They found Jones naked and bound.

“Before interviewing Ms. Barncord, a search warrant was obtained for the getaway car,” authorities said. “During the vehicle search, the victim’s shoes were located in the back seat floorboard area. Also recovered in the vehicle was a large knife, consistent with the knife described in the kidnapping. Ms. Barncord’s DNA was subsequently found on the knife handle.”

According to investigators, Barncord admitted playing a role the murder, kidnapping, and false imprisonment of Jones.

“She discussed pouring lighter fluid on the victim while a person she declined to identify lit the victim on fire,” authorities wrote. “She indicated that part of the reason she participated in the act was that she believed the victim had stolen her cell phone.”

Turner was sentenced in February 2020 to life plus 80 years.

State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates welcomed the verdict in April.

“This is a heinous case that shows just how long the road to justice can be,” he said. “I thank the Major Investigations Unit for their relentless efforts to bring some measure of closure to Ms. Jones’ family. I am also grateful for the amazing work of the Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives who worked this case with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and our office to bring it to closure. The depravity of this defendant’s actions can never be undone, but we can ensure that she never has the opportunity to do this to someone again.”

