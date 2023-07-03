A two-year-old girl remains missing even after police say they have arrested the man who abducted her.

Officers said that Rashad Trice, 26, kidnapped Wynter Smith late Sunday. They were last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, Michigan, in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala that featured the license plate EJR6098.

An AMBER Alert notice posted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children described Wynter as a Black girl with braided shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows, the statement said.

“Please keep your eyes open and if you see her or have any information please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867,” said cops in Lansing.

Authorities said they were first called regarding a potential stabbing, according to local CBS affiliate WLNS. They arrived to find a woman and child, who said they escaped. The woman is reportedly getting treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators identified Trice as the woman’s ex-boyfriend. He is not Wynter’s biological father.

The search for the suspect is over — but not the quest to find Wynter. Cops in the city of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, which is just northeast of Detroit and more than hour’s drive east of Lansing, say that they arrested Trice after a chase. Sgt. Matthew Steppey said that officers found the suspect vehicle and activated their lights. Trice failed to stop. He crashed into a police vehicle, Steppey said. An officer sustained minor injuries.

Law&Crime asked the sergeant if there was any indication of Wynter’s whereabouts.

#BREAKING Police in Saint Clair Shores say they have arrested the Lansing man accused of kidnapping, two-year-old Wynter Smith, who still remains missing. The @AMBERAlert is still in effect. @WWJTraffic @WWJ950 @FOX2News #Mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/KzsITjrghK — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) July 3, 2023

“This is unknown,” he said, telling us that Lansing police would have more information.

Lansing cops did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

