A California mother is accused of killing her daughter through a drug overdose, refusing to get the dying child any emergency medical care.

Macie Marie Silvey, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bail at the Shasta County Jail for a count each of murder in the first degree and kidnapping, online records show.

According to cops in Redding, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel in January were dispatched to the intersection of Deschutes Road at State Highway 44 regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl in a vehicle.

Fire and medical personnel arrived and took her by ambulance to a local hospital, but she died that evening, authorities said.

Investigators considered her death suspicious and Redding police took over the case.

“Detectives worked tirelessly over the last seven months and determined that on the day of the child’s death, the 2-year-old was deliberately provided as well as given access to prescription medication with criminal intent by her mother, Macie Marie Silvey, 21 years of Redding,” they wrote. “Despite knowing her child had consumed multiple medications and was displaying symptoms of overdosage, Silvey drove the child to a rural area of Shasta County and prevented her from receiving emergency medical aid for multiple hours.”

Cops obtained a no-bail arrest warrant against Silvey on Tuesday, charging her with both the murder and kidnapping.

Officers did not immediately identify the child and did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Cops ask that anyone with information on the case to call their detective division. From officers:

