Son tried to run mother over with two different types of lawn mowers, hit her with shovel: Police

An elderly woman in Alabama was found covered in grass stains and badly injured after her son, local police say, tried running her over with not one but two separate lawn mowers.

Phillip Glenn Brennan, a 29-year-old resident of Hartselle, Alabama was arrested on August 7 after a neighbor called 911 using their home alarm system upon hearing a disturbance on their block.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said when they arrived on the scene, they found the woman, believed to be Brennan’s mother, complaining of injuries. NBC affiliate WAFF reported she had leaves in her hair and visible marks on her body.

Police say they were told that Brennan initiated the attack on his mother, smacking her first with a shovel and then running over her feet with a push mower before he next mounted the family’s riding mower. Police allege Brennan then struck his mother with the riding mower and dragged her behind him across the yard.

Brennan was charged with elder abuse and neglect in the second-degree. He was also charged with domestic violence in the third degree. Booked into the Morgan County Jail, Brennan’s bail was set for $20,300.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported this February that elder abuse incidents are up in Alabama and across the U.S. Incidents notably tend to increase over the summer months and holidays. In 2022, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, there were 12,033 reported elder abuse incidents, an upward tick from 11,122 reported incidents in 2021.

