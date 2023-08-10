WATCH LIVE: Child kidnapping murder trial

The trial of a convicted sex offender accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl whose remains weren’t discovered for eight months is underway.

Henry Dinkins stands accused of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell. According to prosecutors, Dinkins, the father of Breasia’s half-brother, fatally shot the child during an overnight stay at his apartment in Davenport, Iowa, in July 2020.

The little girl was last seen alive at Dinkins’ apartment in Davenport on July 10. Hours before she is believed to have been killed, she texted her mother, Aishia Lankford, to say goodnight.

Her remains were ultimately found on March 22, 2021, by fishermen near DeWitt, some 23 miles north of Davenport.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Dinkins had been granted parole just months before Breasia was killed, having been released from prison ahead of schedule in March 2020.

In August 1990, when he was 17 years old, Dinkins pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old child. At the time of his arrest for Breasia’s murder, he was already in police custody, having been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender the same month Breasia disappeared.

Dinkins is slated for a bench trial before an Iowa judge. If convicted, Dinkins faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

