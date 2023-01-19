Deputies announced that investigators found remains during the search for a missing Texas woman. They identified the body only as female, so it is unclear if this is Kayla Kelley, 33. The remains were found in Grand Prairie, Texas, the same city where Kelley’s alleged kidnapper Ocastor Shavon Ferguson, 32, lived with his wife.

On Wednesday, January 18, investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers located a deceased female in a Grand Prairie field. The located remains will be further examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. — Collin County Sheriff’s Office (@CCSOTEXAS) January 19, 2023

Deputies in Collin County, Texas, have said that Kelley’s friends reported her missing on Jan. 11. Kelley had not been heard from by her aunt or co-workers for several days, authorities said. Her car was found in Frisco, Texas, on the 12th “burned beyond recognition and the incident was not consistent with a natural fire,” deputies wrote in documents. Investigators discovered her dog alone at her duplex in the city of McKinney, without access to food and water.

“Family and relatives advised the dog was like Kelley’s child and she would never leave it unattended for an extended period of time,” they wrote.

What deputies learned is that Kelley was dating a man named “Kevin,” documents said. Kelley allegedly told friends and family she planned on blackmailing him after she discovered he was actually married.

Investigators determined this man was actually Ferguson under a pseudonym Kevin Brown. They talked to him and he allegedly said he last spoke to Kelley on Jan. 10, when she dropped him off for his job at around noon. She did not show up when she was supposed to bring him lunch at 6 p.m. that day.

Ferguson allegedly admitted about lying to Kelley about his identity and that she figured out his real name, but he also denied knowing her whereabouts or condition. Cellphone records put him on Jan. 10 at both the missing woman’s home and the Frisco location where her own car was found, police said.

“The analysis showed Ferguson was at work on January 10th and left and went to his residence in Grand Prairie, Texas,” deputies said. “He then left and drove up Dallas North Tollway and went to the area of Kelley’s duplex and then drove to the area where Kelley’s vehicle was found burned. Ferguson then travelled back to his house in Grand Prairie.”

Authorities have said that they found Ferguson’s 2004 Lexus near Kelley’s McKinney duplex — authorities said Ferguson’s wife reported the vehicle stolen, but the defendant said he was hiding the car from her.

Ferguson allegedly denied being in the area where the vehicle was found. He also denied knowing what happened to it.

“Ferguson did affirm he was driving the vehicle during this timeframe [Jan 10] and advised Kelley was in the back while he was driving,” deputies wrote.

