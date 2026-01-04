A mother in Tennessee murdered her sons, ages 4 and 13, and her 88-year-old grandmother before she died by suicide, authorities say.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office said it responded Friday to a home on East Little Richland Road in Waverly, which is some 75 miles west of Nashville, for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found four bodies inside.

Sheriff Chris Davis told reporters at a press conference that the early investigation revealed that 32-year-old Heather Thompson shot her sons Isaiah Thompson, 13, and Arius Thompson, 4, and her grandmother Evelyn Thompson. Heather Thompson then turned the gun on herself.

"I know the family," Davis said, per ABC affiliate WKRN. "We're going to do right by them. We're going to respect them, and we're going to do right by them."

Davis did not divulge a motive but said Heather Thompson was estranged from Isaiah and Arius' father.

The father, Biah Thompson, commented on the sheriff's office's post about the incident.

"I miss my sons already," he wrote. "Daddy still loves you. Sorry I was at work."

In a Facebook post where he asked for funds to pay for funeral expenses, he said he received a call Friday morning he "wouldn't wish on any other parent."

"As a father it hurt and shattered my soul to hear my sons, Arius (Ari) and Isaiah have been taken from me and are no longer with us. They were just babies. Every second of today I wish I could just wake up."

Davis said deputies have not responded to the home for domestic or mental health-related calls prior to Friday.

Heather Thompson worked as a nurse practitioner at a local hospital, the New York Post reported.