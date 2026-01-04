A USPS driver in Florida is facing criminal charges for "trying to run over a 10-year-old" after he saw the child was riding a scooter with a package he just delivered, according to police officials.

The boy was bringing the package to a neighbor's house after it was dropped off at his home by accident, officials say.

"This isn't just a simple, 'Oops,' crash with a 10-year-old in the road," Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Jason King told local ABC affiliate WEAR. "This is an intentional act by a United States postal worker."

William White Jr., 41, is accused of trying to hit the 10-year-old in an Escambia County neighborhood on Dec. 27 while he was riding his scooter with the package on Kingfisher Way near his home, according to FHP officials.

"White dropped a package off at the wrong address," a police report states, according to WEAR. "The child, whose family owns that residence, saw the package was meant for a different address. The child then grabbed the package and placed it on his electric scooter to take it to the correct address."

White allegedly saw the boy with the package and thought he was attempting to steal it, according to FHP officials. He "purposely drove the USPS vehicle toward the child and ran over the scooter," narrowly missing the boy and causing him to injure his ankle while he tried to get out of the way, officials say.

"The child was able to get into the nearby yard prior to the scooter being hit," the police report states, noting how White then grabbed the scooter from underneath his USPS vehicle and placed it on the truck. White started driving away while the boy's parents came outside to confront him, the report says. He allegedly yelled at the boy before leaving.

"It's a 10-year-old on a scooter, it's not a normal porch pirate running up snatching packages that you just dropped off," King told WEAR. "It's amazing what a small conversation would do in a situation rather than jumping straight to force, use of force…or really escalating the situation way past where it should have been."

White was questioned about the incident several days later and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, petit theft, and criminal mischief.

"The U.S. Postal Service takes the safety and well-being of our customers and employees seriously," USPS officials told the Pensacola News Journal in a statement. "The Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is actively investigating this issue in partnership with local law enforcement. We can confirm that the individual has been employed [since] 2025. The Postal Service does not publicly comment on personnel matters."

White has been released on a $5,500 bond and is awaiting his next court date.