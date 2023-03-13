A Texas man allegedly strangled his mother to death after she refused to let him drive her car, police in Houston said.

Miroslav Liliev Mishev, 30 stands accused of one count of capital murder over the death of Lilia Misheva, 69. Her body was discovered at an apartment on Stella Link Road during the late morning hours of March 2, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston Fire Department paramedics were the first to find the slain woman, the HPD said, and then officers arrived.

According to the HPD, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that Misheva was murdered via strangulation.

Earlier this month, the grim discovery of the woman’s body was publicized by the HPD, though initially her cause and manner of death were reportedly unknown, according to local ABC affiliate KTRK.

Specific details about the resulting investigation into the murder are currently still scarce but police allege Misheva was killed in direct response to the dispute allowing her son to access her car.

“Further investigation determined Miroslav Mishev killed his mother, Misheva, after she refused to give him her car,” the HPD said in a press release. “Miroslav fled the scene, taking his mother’s car, a 2015 Honda Civic, wallet and her cell phone. He was later arrested in a traffic stop by Sutton County Sheriff’s deputies in Sonora, Texas.”

More Law&Crime coverage: NYC Son Who Slit Mother’s Throat and Beat Her to Death in Order to Speed Up His Multi-Million Dollar Inheritance Sentenced to Decades in Prison

The charges were filed against the defendant on March 9.

Mishev is currently being detained in the Sutton County Jail – well over 350 miles due west of where he allegedly killed his mother. The defendant is currently awaiting extradition to Houston, police said.

A mugshot of Mishev is not currently available. The third-party vendor that services law enforcement in at least 30 Lone Star State counties is currently offline, an error message says. The HPD, however, included the defendant’s driver’s license photo in their Friday press release.

More Law&Crime coverage: Handyman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His ‘Second Mother,’ Sexually Assaulting Her and Putting Her Body in Septic Tank

According to the HPD, Mishev is charged with murder in the 183rd District Court. The docket for that case has yet to be made public.

The defendant and his mother clashed in the past and Mishev’s driving record has a couple of red flags that offer clues to the latest allegations.

In August 2019, the deceased woman filed for a protective order against her son. That order was later dismissed on her own motion less than a month later, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

In October 2017, the defendant was cited for a traffic violation for allegedly speeding in a school zone, court records show.

More Law&Crime coverage: Woman Allegedly Killed Her Mother Hours after Prosecutors Said There Wasn’t Enough Evidence to File Assault Charges in Earlier Incident

In 2021, he was subject to a driver’s license suspension hearing that was repeatedly delayed.

The subject of that hearing, an affirmative finding shows, was to “respond to the demand of the [Texas Department of Public Safety] and the Medical Advisory Board of the Texas Department of Health to provide medical information or undergo medical or other examinations to determine [Mishev’s] physical or mental ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

Due to COVID-19, Mishev only had to appear for that hearing via Zoom. According to Harris County, however, he never showed and his license was revoked by default in October 2021.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]