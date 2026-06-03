A South Carolina police detective pulled his department-issued handgun on a patrol cop and pointed it at him because he was "warming up fish" in the office microwave, according to court documents.

Michael DeBiase, 46, was arrested and charged Tuesday with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person in connection with the May 30 incident, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has since "separated employment" with DeBiase for violating "department policy," per an MBPD Facebook post.

"Detective DeBiase confronted [the fellow cop] about … warming up fish in the microwave, causing an odor in the office," an arrest warrant for DeBiase says. "During the confrontation, Detective DeBiase drew and pointed his department-issued handgun at [the fellow cop]."

The warrant says DeBiase confronted a patrol officer about the fish odor while they were at MBPD headquarters at 1101 North Oak Street. SLED launched an investigation at MBPD's request, and DeBiase was arrested as a result.

"The alleged incident involved DeBiase removing his department-issued firearm from its holster while in the PD briefing room," the MBPD says in its Facebook post. "He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident while investigations were conducted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department's Office of Professional Standards and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Based on information learned during the Office of Professional Standards investigation, several policy violations were identified."

MBPD officials say that DeBiase's actions do not reflect "the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day," per the MBPD Facebook post. "However, it does demonstrate our commitment to accountability and our willingness to address conduct that falls short of our expectations," the department says.

DeBiase was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County and is expected to be prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. He has since been released on a $5,000 bond.