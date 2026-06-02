A New York woman is charged with murder after police said she stabbed her friend in the neck.

Kristin Sculley, 22, was arraigned in a Nassau County court on Tuesday, the day after police said she fatally stabbed 28-year-old Robert Carragher. She pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. At a press conference carried by local ABC affiliate WABC, Nassau County Homicide Det. Lt. George Darienzo said Carragher was in his basement bedroom with Sculley, a friend he had known for years, at the Massapequa, New York, home he lived in with his parents. The two had spent several hours with each other the night of May 31.

After midnight, the friends' evening allegedly took a violent turn.

According to reporting by local news outlet Newsday, Deputy Homicide Bureau Chief Ania Pulaski said Sculley "took out a knife that she brought with her and plunged it into the victim's neck, puncturing an artery in his neck." Carragher then ran upstairs to find his parents so they could help him.

Darienzo said during the press conference that Carragher was lying in bed at the time of the alleged attack. He got up, "climbed the stairs screaming for his mother," and collapsed in the kitchen of the home where his parents tried to stop the bleeding.

"He died in his father's arms," Darienzo said. Police arrived at the home around 1:30 a.m. A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

While no motive for the alleged stabbing was made public, Sculley's defense attorney told Newsday that self-defense could not be ruled out.

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Police said Sculley was hiding in the Carraghers' house when she was arrested. Officers found a pocketknife that they believed was the alleged murder weapon and belonged to Sculley.

Sculley is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.