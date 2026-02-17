A 13-year-old boy who was enjoying an evening on a Florida boardwalk during his family's vacation had his throat slashed in a random attack that nearly killed him, authorities in the Sunshine State say.

Jermaine Lynn Long, 44, is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, cops responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to the Daytona Beach Boardwalk for a stabbing. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from a "severe laceration" to his neck.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Witnesses gave cops a suspect description and officers found a man near Joe's Crab Shack. Long allegedly had a box cutter and a silver knife on him.

The victim, Sullivan "Sully" Clarke, told cops he did not see his attacker.

"He did not realize he had been cut until other people on scene in a car nearby informed him that he had a cut on his neck," cops wrote.

Witnesses also said they saw Long "lingering" in the area before the attack. Long allegedly took an edged weapon and slashed the boy across the neck. Post-Miranda, Long reportedly admitted to putting his hands on the victim but denied cutting his throat. He then requested a lawyer and cops stopped the interview.

Sullivan, who was sporting a large bandage on his neck, said in an interview with local Fox affiliate WOFL he was on his phone and walking around with his family after they spent the day at the Daytona 500 races. Suddenly, he was attacked.

"The crazy thing is I turned at the perfect time because I was on the phone and I looked up at the slingshot and that's how he got the side of my neck and not right here," he said, pointing to his Adam's apple.

Sullivan's mother first thought it was an attempted robbery until the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife. The boy's father was stunned.

"As soon as we realized what happened, I could see his neck gashed right open," said Jerod Clarke. "I could see all the way down to the meat."

Doctors told the family if the wound was any deeper, Sullivan could have died.

"Who would ever expect someone would attack a 13-year-old boy?" his father said.

Long was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he is being held without bond. His next court appearance is slated for March 10.