A Texas teenager who had at least three prior run-ins with the law since 2022 and just two weeks earlier agreed not to threaten his grandmother is now accused of murdering her with a hook used for towing vehicles.

The Houston Police Department said that the victim was found dead on Monday morning after worried family members called for a welfare check.

“The responding officers found the victim unresponsive inside the residence” at 4204 Russell Street in northeast Houston, cops said. “Paramedics pronounced the woman deceased. She had suffered head trauma.”

The criminal complaint in the case says Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, used a “tow hook” as the murder weapon, killing his 66-year-old grandmother, on Sunday, June 18. While documents identified the victim as Sheila Archie, the family identified her in ABC 13’s report as Sheila Lewis.

“Before me, the undersigned Assistant District Attorney of Harris County, Texas, this day appeared the undersigned affiant, who under oath says that he has good reason to believe and does believe that in Harris County, Texas, MYLON LOUIS COLQUITT, hereafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about June 18, 2023, did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Sheila Archie, hereinafter called the Complainant, by striking Sheila Archie with a tow hook,” the complaint said. “It is further presented that in Harris County, Texas, Mylon Louis Colquitt, hereinafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about June 18, 2023, did then and there unlawfully intend to cause serious bodily injury to Sheila Archie, hereinafter called the Complainant, and did cause the death of the Complainant by intentionally and knowingly committing an act clearly dangerous to human life, namely striking Sheila Archie with a tow hook.”

ABC 13 cited family members who said the warning signs about Colquitt’s drug- and violence-related issues were blinking red.

“We told her he didn’t need to be here because he didn’t want help, but she had such a soft spot for him, being that it was her first grandchild, so she gave him chance after chance,” the victim’s son Christopher reportedly said, adding that “Everyone, friends of the family, everyone has done what they can for this boy.”

“Anybody that could pitch in, everybody that could talk to him, tried to tell him, ‘Hey, this is not the road you want to travel,'” the grieving son reportedly told ABC 13. “In the end, you can’t help everybody, and the person you tried to help the most was the one who took your life.”

According to court records, a burglary of habitation case against Colquitt was dismissed on March 10 for lack of probable cause. A criminal mischief case was dismissed on April 18 following the completion of a pretrial diversion program.

On June 5th, an order of deferred adjudication was filed in a third-degree felony case (to which Colquitt pleaded guilty) for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, placing him under community supervision for 3 years. That offense dates back to July 31, 2022.

As part of the deferred adjudication agreement, Colquitt agreed not to harass or threaten Sheila Archie “in person, in writing, by telephone, via the internet, a third party, or any other means for any reason except as specifically permitted by the Court. NO THREATENING OR HARASSING CONTACT.”

It allegedly only took two weeks after the entry of that order for the defendant to kill the person he agreed not to threaten or harass. This explains the granted motion to adjudicate guilt that the state filed on Wednesday.

The suspect appeared in court wearing jail orange on Wednesday. He remains held without bond in Harris County, jail records show.

