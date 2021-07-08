Suspect Murdered Three Men Whose Bodies Were Left on Atlanta-Area Golf Course: Police

County authorities in Georgia, along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Chamblee, Ga. Police Department, have arrested a man in connection with the shooting deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered on an Atlanta-area golf course over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested at about 5:30 p.m., the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. He was asked to report to the Chamblee Police Department on other charges, Atlanta FOX affiliate WAGA-TV reported, and was taken into custody in connection with the golf course killings. Chamblee is about twenty minutes north of downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Rhoden “did not turn himself in” but “was unarmed and arrested without incident.”

Chief Tim Cox of the Cobb County Police Department said in a Thursday evening news conference that Rhoden was being charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping. Rhoden was arrested pursuant to a warrant, Cox said; he added that Rhoden had ties to the Atlanta metro area.

Cox described Rhoden as the “lone shooter” in the case.

Golf pro Gene Siller was shot to death at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on the afternoon of July 3rd, authorities have previously said. They believe Siller stumbled across the killings of Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, Calif., and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kan., and was likely killed for having done so. The two latter men were found dead in the back of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck which was leaning into a sand trap on the tenth hole of the golf course. Pierson owned the truck.

Cox said Thursday evening that several of his officers “slept in their offices” while “tirelessly” trying to solve the perplexing case.

“His name came up within a few days,” Cox said of Rhoden, but Cox refused to release details as to precisely how or why.

The chief reiterated that the investigation was still open.

Cox added that the suspect did have a prior arrest record but would not go into detail.

“I realize that some members of the community felt some frustration” due to the “limited information” that has been disseminated to date, Cox said. He said he was most worried about providing “justice” to the victims’ families and that his “number one” goal is a successful prosecution — which oftentimes takes time and holding some information close to the vest.

Cox said he could not discuss why the suspect may have driven onto the golf course in the first place. It has been widely reported that neither Valdez nor Pierson had ties to the country club.

According to online jail records available through the DeKalb County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office, an inmate bearing the name Bryan Anthony Rhoden was booked on July 4 at 1:54 a.m. — the night after the three men’s bodies were discovered on the golf course — and released on bond on July 6 at 8:35 p.m. Information attached to that booking report indicates that the DeKalb County inmate in question — who bears the same first, middle, and last name as the suspect identified by Chief Cox in the golf course slayings — was suspected of six charges in DeKalb County which are alleged to have occurred at some point on July 3. Those six charges are DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle, carrying a false identification document, operating a vehicle without insurance, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, and a headlight violation. All are misdemeanors. It is not immediately clear from the records what connection, if any, those six incidents may have had to the July 3 incident at the golf course, and the assembled authorities who spoke on Thursday evening (July 8) did not divulge details about their murder suspect’s past beyond saying he had a prior arrest record.

A court docket entry appearing on the Dekalb County Judicial Information System website indicates that a prosecution was commenced on the six misdemeanors, but it does not contain much additional relevant information. The Rhoden charged in DeKalb County is listed as 23 years old and as having a midtown Atlanta address. The arresting agency was the Chamblee Police Department. Authorities have not directly identified the Bryan Anthony Rhoden arrested and charged in the six DeKalb County misdemeanors the same suspect now believed to have committed the triple alleged murders.

