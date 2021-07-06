 Pro Golfer Eugene Siller Killed While Witnessing Crime: Police
Golf Pro Was Shot and Killed Because He Stumbled Upon Crime Scene Involving Suspect and Two Slain Men: Police

Alberto LuperonJul 6th, 2021, 7:04 pm

Police in Kennesaw, Ga. say a pro golfer was shot and killed because he walked in on a crime scene involving a suspect and two slain men. The details released Tuesday sketch in at least part of the alleged motive in the shooting deaths of Eugene Siller, the pro golfer, and two others: Paul Pierson and third unidentified man.

Siller, an employee at the Pinetree County Club, was found unresponsive on the green of the 10th hole with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Saturday, Cobb County cops said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. There was also a white Ram 3500 pick-up truck on the green, officers said. Two dead men lay in the bed: Pierson, the vehicle’s registered owner), and another man who police have not identified. The only thing officers are saying about this third man is that he is Hispanic.

Now cops are saying Siller was killed for being a witness.

“Current information reveals there is not an active threat to the public at large and there was not a directed threat to residents of the neighborhood,” police said in an update Tuesday. “Instead, detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck. It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

It is unclear what Siller precisely saw before the unidentified suspect killed him. Pierson and the third man have no connection to the club, police said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Cops said they are still looking for the person they believe is responsible.

“Anyone with information about this active investigation is asked to contact our detectives at 770-499-4111 or at [email protected],” the authorities said.

[Screengrab via 11Alive]

