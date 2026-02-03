A Nevada woman who recently claimed her ex-boyfriend was peering through her window has been shot to death, along with a friend who she had asked to keep her safe.

Briana Flowers and Anfernee Pollard, both 31, were pronounced dead on Jan. 28 after Flowers' 7-year-old son Amill found them unresponsive and called 911. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a press release that officers responded to the residence after the call came in at 7:20 a.m. Flowers and Pollard were suffering from "life-threatening" injuries and were still alive when police got there.

In a press conference carried by local NBC affiliate KSNV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Robert Price said the case was being investigated as a double homicide.

While a suspect has not been named, local Fox affiliate KVVU reported that Flowers had a history of run-ins with her former boyfriend, who was not identified by name. Flowers' friends and family told KVVU that on Jan. 21, just a week before she was found dead, Flowers called police on her ex after he injured her badly enough that she sought medical care.

Shatiera Davis, Flowers' friend and the godmother of her son, told KVVU that Flowers had said that her ex "had tried to kill her." In the days leading up to her death, Flowers reportedly told Davis that she believed her ex was "looking in her blinds in her house while she was asleep." She told Davis, "I looked out my window and someone was staring at me." Flowers claimed that she saw a man run off and get into an Uber; she believed the man was her ex-boyfriend.

The relationship between Pollard and Flowers was not made clear by police, but Flowers' friends told KVVU that the slain woman had asked friends to stay with her to feel safer. Pollard was one of those friends.

More from Law&Crime: 'Continued to shoot her lifeless body': Man who emptied 9 mm into ex-girlfriend as their baby watched, reloaded and continued firing hears fate

KSNV reported that the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of Flowers and Pollard. Their causes of death were gunshot wounds, and the manner of death for both was ruled homicide.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Amill after the loss of his mother.

Police said the investigation into Flowers' and Pollard's deaths was ongoing, and officials urged anyone with information to contact the Las Vegas Metro Police Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at [email protected]. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.