Years after a house fire and explosion decimated a Pennsylvania family's home, authorities have identified who they believe was responsible: the father.

What's more, the defendant's then-wife credited him with saving their family — until she allegedly found a note of his admitting to causing the blast.

Jacob Rabb, 41, faces a slew of charges, including four counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson, and arson endangering persons; two counts of arson endangering property; and arson causing or risking catastrophe, court records reviewed by Law&Crime state. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

At about 11 p.m. on April 22, 2022, Rabb, Laura Petty, and their three sons — an 11-year-old, 6-year-old, and 2-year-old — were at their home on Hialeah Drive in Plum, Pennsylvania. Petty told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that she was sleeping and her husband had fallen asleep in the living room.

Suddenly, there was an explosion.

"I don't remember anything," a then-31-year-old Petty told the local newspaper days later. "I don't remember hearing a blast or feeling the blast or anything. I woke up in bed with the roof collapsed on me. I was super disoriented. If it wasn't for Jake, we wouldn't have made it out."

She added more plaudits to Rabb. "He was the one running around making sure we all got out safe," she said. "I was so out of it. It was the worst nightmare."

The family of five made it out of the house, though the 11-year-old boy reportedly suffered first-degree burns.

The blast shocked community members in the Allegheny County borough just east of Pittsburgh. They wanted to know what happened, one neighbor told area ABC affiliate WTAE. However, for years, they waited without answers.

That was until this week, when authorities arrested Rabb and filed charges against him. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the regional TV station, police investigators determined that Rabb manually disconnected the home's dryer's gas connection on the day of the explosion.

A nearby furnace likely caused the ignition, with a deputy fire marshal determining that the fire's cause was natural gas vapors released through manual manipulation of a gas line, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Months after the fire completely destroyed the home, Petty reportedly separated from Rabb and filed a protection-from-abuse order against him. She subsequently found two startling handwritten notes in her kitchen cabinet.

One allegedly read in part, "If I can't have her no one will or my kids…" according to WTAE. The other note allegedly stated, "P.S. I did blow up the house."

Rabb's father allegedly told police that his son admitted he had caused the explosion. The defendant reportedly denied telling Petty that he was responsible for the blast.

Rabb had a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday. He is set to return to court in a week for a preliminary hearing.