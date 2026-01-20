A Georgia man is headed to prison forever for shooting his ex-girlfriend nearly a dozen times in front of their 5-month-old child.

Shawn Bolden Jr., 33, was sentenced last week to life behind bars plus five years for the 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Deanna Ellison, according to court records.

As Law&Crime previously reported, a jury in December convicted him of malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, the Chatham County District Attorney's Office said.

"Bolden emptied his 9mm revolver into Deanna, reloaded it and continued to shoot her lifeless body," prosecutors wrote in a press release.

Prosecutors said Ellison left the relationship after Bolden slapped her on Mother's Day 2020 for inviting her mother over for dinner. Ellison was about three months pregnant at the time. Though they were no longer together, the pair agreed to co-parent the child when he was born.

Nearly a year later, on May 6, 2021, neighbors called the Port Wentworth Police Department after hearing gunshots and a man running away from Ellison's home.

First responders had to kick in the door and heard a screaming child inside.

"What they found was truly heartbreaking: Deanna's lifeless body covered in blood and nearby the child thrown onto the bed nearly stuck in the headboard, crying and inconsolable," prosecutors wrote.

Shortly thereafter, an anonymous person called 911 to say Bolden had admitted to shooting Ellison. Police later spotted Bolden's car about 100 miles away. After a high-speed chase across two counties, troopers with Georgia State Patrol took out his car and took him into custody.

Detectives stated Bolden "lied and tried to manipulate" the investigation while showing "no concern for the well-being of his son or Deanna."

"It is cases like this one that has the Chatham County DA's Office more focused than ever on victim's rights," District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said in a statement. "Our commitment to rebuilding the Special Victims Unit bigger and stronger than ever, is a commitment of support to all victims and their families. We will continue to fight harder than ever to assure Deanna's family and others their memories will remain in the forefront of our minds and hearts and that their deaths or circumstances will never be in vain."

Ellison's obituary said she had a "zest for life, a huge personality, a heart of gold and a mind of her very own."

"She was an incredible person that always looked for the good in every experience and everyone she encountered. Her laugh was so big and bright, that anyone who heard it couldn't help but feel a sense of joy. Her smile was warm, comforting, and sincere. Her voice was strong and encouraging, and her presence was absolutely felt," the obituary said.