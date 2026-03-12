A man is behind bars in southern Alabama after authorities say he attacked his wife during an argument, causing the woman's teenage son to beat him in her defense.

Darnell Hernandez-Lopez, 32, has been charged with domestic violence strangulation, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center on Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m. on Monday, at a home off Underwood Road just outside of Foley, Alabama, Hernandez-Lopez was embroiled in an argument with his wife, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff's Office news release reviewed by local Fox affiliate WALA. What sparked the argument remains unclear.

At some point, the suspect allegedly strangled his wife. The woman described the attack in comments to the local outlet.

"He was threatening to kill everyone in the house because he was high on drugs and he was drunk," she said. "So I was able to sneak away and give my son my phone to call the police."

Though the mother reportedly told her son, who was 13, to wait inside their house until police arrived, he declared he "wasn't going anywhere," the woman added. "He was worried about me."

Hernandez-Lopez allegedly tried to hit the son with a bicycle and then swung at the teen, who dodged the swing and then punched his stepfather "a few times," knocking him out, the mother added, per WALA. "I was scared because I thought he was going to get hurt, but he had the situation under control," she said.

The suspect, who is reportedly not a U.S. citizen, was arrested and booked into the local jail. Neither she nor her son was seriously injured, the woman said.