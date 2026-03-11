A 46-year-old man in Texas is accused of locking his disabled wife inside a bedroom in the million-dollar home where they lived with their children against her will for several years. James Earl Johnson was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of injury to a disabled individual and abandoning or endangering a disabled individual, court records show.

Johnson allegedly kept the 46-year-old victim "locked inside of a bedroom" inside their home in southeast Houston, "with no phone access" for five years before she was able to place a call for help, prosecutors alleged in court documents.

The victim allegedly told authorities she had little to no contact with the outside world before she managed to make a brief 911 call on Friday, March 6.

Authorities say the alleged captivity came to light when Johnson accidentally left his phone in the room before leaving the house. The woman used the phone to dial 911, but investigators say Johnson returned during the call, struck her and carried her back to the bed before ending the call with the dispatcher, according to court documents.

Court records also alleged Johnson starved the woman, leaving her with minimal sustenance. Investigators said Johnson "would leave 1 egg" for his wife and "feed her some dinner."

Johnson also failed to provide consistent medical care for his wife during her five-year confinement, police said.

After the attempted emergency call, police responded to the home and investigated, leading to Johnson's arrest.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital, where she remained days later, her adult son told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK. The son declined to elaborate on his mother's condition or the nature of her disability.

The couple lived in a large home in the Clear Lake community with their children, one of whom was 6 years old, according to court documents. Records from the Harris Central Appraisal District show Johnson's home was appraised in 2025 at $1,019,237.

Court records indicate the woman may have previously tried to alert authorities that she was being abused. Police were called to the home in November, but when officers arrived, the victim reportedly told them she and her children had been told not to speak with police. The officers left without filing a report, per KTRK.

Johnson was released from the Harris County Jail after posting $50,000 bond. Conditions of his bond include no contact with his wife, not possessing a firearm, and wearing a GPS monitor.

Johnson is currently scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 18, records show.