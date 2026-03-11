A Georgia woman accused of killing two of her babies allegedly admitted to suffocating both of them to death.

Dakota Taylor, 21, was arrested in November 2025 after authorities from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said she murdered her 8-month-old son, Caleb, earlier that year. Taylor was in custody at the time in connection with the death of her 7-month-old son Micah, who died in 2021. Since the murder charges against Taylor, more information has come out about her record as a juvenile and her previous experience with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

According to reporting by local CBS affiliate WRDW, Taylor became the subject of scrutiny by DFCS in connection with her two daughters, whom she gave birth to as a teenager. In the fall of 2020, she was living in a group home with her two daughters while pregnant with Micah. WRDW reported that Taylor allegedly made threats on Twitter and in text messages against her daughters, saying that she wanted to kill them.

Taylor also allegedly held a knife to one of the girls' throats as an attempt to prevent the girls' father from leaving her. DFCS eventually placed both girls in foster care, and both were later adopted after Taylor was deemed a danger to them. Someone who worked on Taylor's case said she exhibited a "lack of attachment" and was "unfit to parent her children," WRDW reported.

Micah was born in early 2021. When he was 7 months old, Taylor ran away from the group home, but returned. Micah was dead nine days later, found slumped over and blue while sitting in a baby swing. A group home employee tried to help him, but he was unresponsive and declared dead.

Police responded to the group home. In body camera footage, officers described Taylor's demeanor as "nonchalant" and unemotional.

In January 2025, her second son, Caleb, died after Taylor brought him to a family member's house, police said. The family member reportedly said Caleb was covered by a blanket when he and his mother arrived, and "his hands were blue." Caleb was unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

WRDW reported that an inmate told a GBI agent that Taylor allegedly admitted to killing Caleb before bringing him to her relative's house. The inmate reportedly said Taylor knew Caleb was dead when she drove him to the relative's house.

According to WRDW, investigators spoke to Micah's father in October 2023, two years after his son's death. He reportedly told investigators that Taylor admitted to killing Micah, saying in a recorded interview, "She told me she cut the inside of my son's nose and held a COVID mask over his face until he wasn't breathing anymore."

Taylor's half-sister provided a similar account of what Taylor told her about Micah's death, including that she pinched the baby's nose closed and held her hand over his face "until he turned different colors until he wasn't moving anymore."

Taylor was charged with murder in two different counties in connection with both of her sons' deaths. During a bond hearing in Jefferson County on Tuesday, Taylor was granted a $150,000 cash bond and a $300,000 property bond, which her family said she would not have the financial means to post. She was not granted bond in DeKalb County. Her next court appearance is April 7 in DeKalb County.