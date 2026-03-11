A Wisconsin man who allegedly fled the state after stabbing his grandmother to death is now in custody.

Randy Jenks, 36, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after his grandmother, 75-year-old Patricia Mae Glenn, was found dead in her home in the Town of Mount Morris, Wisconsin, on Sunday. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, deputies from the Waushara County Sheriff's Office responded to Glenn's home at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday after Glenn's granddaughter asked for a welfare check.

Glenn was found inside the home, lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they spoke to Glenn's granddaughter, who is also Jenks' sister, while at Glenn's home and found out that Jenks had started telling family members "that he had stabbed [Glenn] and taken off to Utah." Family members told deputies that they had an aunt who lived in Ogden, Utah, and they believed that was where Jenks went.

The granddaughter called the aunt's house and Jenks was there. While on the phone, he allegedly told his sister, "I stabbed Grandma in the living room, on the floor." Jenks' relatives informed police that he had been living with Glenn for about a year and had been struggling with his mental health, authorities said.

After confirming that Jenks was in Odgen, detectives spoke to Jenks' mother, who said her son called her and told her what he had done. According to the complaint, Jenks told his mother that he stabbed Glenn in the neck and fled "because he was scared."

Ogden City Police responded to Jenks' aunt's home and detained him without incident. When Jenks spoke to police, he told them that Glenn admitted to fatally stabbing his grandmother and said she had "pushed him too far."

Jenks remains in custody in Utah and is expected to be extradited to Waushara County to face a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. His next court date has not been scheduled.