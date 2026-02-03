Baby who smelled like embalming fluid dies after mom smothers him while co-sleeping, cops say

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a 28-year-old woman after co-sleeping allegedly led to the death of her 2-month-old son.

Thalia Matos is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children in the death of her infant son Royce Coxson, court records say.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local Fox affiliate WOLF, Royce died in July at an apartment in the 100 block of Fallbrook Street in Carbondale, which is just outside Scranton.

Matos reportedly admitted to sleeping in the same bed as Royce and her 5-year-old daughter after consuming marijuana. Cops later learned via a blood test that the THC in Matos' system was laced with formaldehyde, the affidavit stated. A neighbor reportedly told cops that both Matos and Royce smelled like embalming fluid.

The suspect also reportedly lied to detectives when she said she was alone with her children the night before Royce's death. Security video showed there were multiple people coming in and out of the apartment, the affidavit said.

A medical examiner reportedly concluded the cause of death was asphyxia by mechanical compression.

Matos slept in the same bed with her children despite attending an education course at a hospital about the dangers of co-sleeping, according to police.

