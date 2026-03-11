A man in Kentucky is accused of walking into a church on Sunday and declaring that he was there to kill people, specifically targeting children.

James D. Bell, 56, has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office announced. He has been booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

On Sunday at about 1:10 p.m., Bell approached a church off of Barbourville Road just south of London, Kentucky, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said. Regional CBS affiliate WKYT identified the church as Campground Pentecostal Church, which is near the city of some 8,000 people about 75 miles south of Lexington.

Bell allegedly walked into the church and exclaimed, "I am here to kill" and "I will kill the children."

Many church members "overheard the comment," and at least one of them called 911, while the children were evacuated from the main sanctuary, the sheriff said. Deputies arrived at the scene to find church members trying to "de-escalate the individual."

The church's pastor, however, did not overhear Bell make a threat, the area TV station reported. He told deputies he instead heard the suspect request help, and that Bell stated that he was possessed by a demon.

The church members were reportedly praying for Bell when deputies arrived.

Deputies noticed the "odor of alcoholic beverages" emanating from the suspect "and that he was slurring his words." Deputies determined that he was "under the influence." They did not find a weapon on him.

The defendant was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 17, local Fox affiliate WDKY reported.