A Nevada family and its namesake law firm are being accused of conspiracy after a double murder-suicide left three people dead during a deposition gone awry amid a child custody dispute.

On April 8, 2024, Dennis Prince, 57, and his wife, Ashley Prince, 30, were shot to death by attorney Joseph Houston, 77. The gunman then shot and killed himself some 20 minutes after the murders.

On March 9, 2026, Nancy Bernstein – who was previously married to Dennis Prince and is the mother of his son – filed the negligence lawsuit on behalf of Jack "Parker" Prince. The complaint names several members of Houston's family, as well as the now-defunct Joseph Houston Law Office in Las Vegas, as defendants, according to Clark County court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The underlying incident occurred in a law office conference room at the Prince Law Group building on West Charleston Boulevard.

At the time, the killer's son, Dylan Houston, was in a bitter dispute with Ashley Prince, according to the complaint obtained by Las Vegas-based CBS affiliate KLAS and Fox affiliate KVVU.

The lawsuit claims the gunman's family knew about his plan to kill his ex-daughter-in-law and her new husband but did nothing to stop it. The filing cites messages sent prior to the shooting as evidence that those family members – his widow and son – knew the plot.

Four days before the violence, Dylan Houston allegedly messaged Dennis Prince to say: "You have no idea what's coming do you, all your cards are on the table and I haven't played one."

That email, sent in the middle of the night, demonstrated Dylan Houston's "foreknowledge of and participation in the plan to kill Dennis Prince and Ashley Prince," according to the complaint.

Dylan Houston also sent several text messages to his ex-wife, Ashley Prince, before the shooting, the lawsuit claims.

"I don't want to see you unless you're in a casket," one message reads.

In the second message, the eventual victim is told: "I will chisel you down to a weaker and worthless sack of bones." The third message reads: "I'll crush you in ways you don't even comprehend."

In the custody dispute, Dylan Houston was being represented by his father. Ashley Prince had previously asked about obtaining security for the deposition, but canceled that request when she learned Dylan Houston would not be in attendance.

The fatal deposition was for Katherine Houston, who is the wife of Joseph Houston and Dylan Houston's mother.

The lawsuit also claims Katherine Houston's actions in the immediate and later aftermath of the murder-suicide are evidence of a conspiracy.

During the proceedings, Joseph Houston took out a gun and opened fire. Katherine Houston "left the room and did not attempt to talk to her husband about his actions," the filing reads. She also never checked on the victims – and never even returned to the room "despite her husband shooting two innocent people, and despite her husband shooting himself," according to the lawsuit.

Then, Katherine Houston transferred three properties into her name after the shooting through a trust she controls, the complaint claimed.

According to the plaintiffs, the Houston family was negligent for causing an unsafe situation due to "conscious disregard for the criminal activity taking place during and leading up to the deposition."

While the filing is slotted under the negligence banner in broad terms, the lawsuit alleges seven total causes of action, including wrongful death, civil conspiracy, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendants' conduct, Parker lost his father and has been deprived of the love, companionship, comfort, affection, society, solace, moral support, training, guidance, education, and financial support that Dennis would have provided," the lawsuit reads.

Each of those seven claims is leveled in excess of $15,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are also seeking punitive damages, attorneys' fees and court costs.

The defendants have yet to respond to the lawsuit as of this writing.