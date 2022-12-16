‘She Shot Me Twice’: Georgia Woman Accused of Shooting a Man in the Groin and Licking Blood Off of Her Hands

A Georgia woman is in jail after allegedly shooting a man in the groin during some sort of an argument.

Rhonda Wyleen Kazmierski, 55, was ultimately charged with one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The incident allegedly occurred in Chatsworth, Ga. at a residence off State Highway 225 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Two deputies with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrived independently in response to a call about a man who had been shot twice in his own home.

The first deputy to arrive was reportedly waiting outside the house and surveying what appeared to be a pistol that was placed “on top of” a vehicle out front, according to Chattanooga, Tennessee-based ABC affiliate WTVC. While located in the Peach State, Murray County is part of the Chattanooga metropolitan area/media market.

The second deputy to arrive made note of the first and then entered the house, the TV station reports, and found a man inside on the couch. He was reportedly bleeding from his groin region and his blood had spilled all over the floor.

“She shot me twice, please don’t let me die,” Johnny Bruce Silvers allegedly told the deputy in the house.

Silvers said he had been arguing with Kazmierski when she shot at him from the bedroom door, an arrest report obtained by WTVC alleges. The details of that argument, however, are not public.

The extent of the relationship between the defendant and Silvers, if any, is also not known at present.

Both of the deputies then went into the bedroom in order to retrieve the victim’s wallet. During that search, they allegedly found a bullet at the end of the bed. The salience of that bullet’s location is not immediately clear.

Deputies took the Kazmierski in for questioning. Meanwhile, the victim was given first aid, bandaged up, and transported to a nearby hospital.

While information on the case is presently scarce, the arrest report is said to continue one additional detail about Kazmierski that may be considered disturbing. According to WTVC, a deputy was at one point asked to re-fasten the defendant’s handcuffs behind her back because she was licking blood from her hands.

Law&Crime reached out to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office for additional details but a voicemail left with the lead detective on the case was not returned as of time of publication. A series of phone calls to the Murray County Jail, which typically provides details about inmates on request, went unanswered.

