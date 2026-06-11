A 22-year-old man was steps from home after watching a basketball game with friends at a Pennsylvania bar when two individuals confronted, shot, and killed him, law enforcement officials say.

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the two men accused of killing William "Billy" Schmidt during an apparent robbery on Saturday.

Sometime after midnight, the suspects were in the area of the 1900 block of Durfor Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Schmidt was also in South Philadelphia, watching the NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at a bar with friends, his family told local ABC affiliate WPVI.

At about 1:30 a.m., Schmidt was walking home when the suspects spotted him. He was apparently just yards from his family's home when they confronted him and stole his phone.

Surveillance footage reviewed by the local outlet showed one individual throwing a cellphone before someone else ran around a corner with Schmidt chasing them. This individual then turned around and shot Schmidt in the chest.

"I'm shocked he chased them after they took his phone," Bill Schmidt, the victim's father, said. "From what we're told, another person came out and shot him."

The suspects then ran and dumped the clothing they were wearing — in one case, a distinctive "custom-designed" gray hooded sweatshirt with skulls and crossbones on it. Police describe the suspects as Black males, with one of them about 5 feet 8 inches tall and the other at least a few inches shorter.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects afterward wearing white T-shirts. The one who fired the shot at Schmidt, according to police, was the shorter suspect, and he used his left hand.

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or the department's homicide unit at 215-686-3334.

According to Billy Schmidt's obituary, he "embraced life with enthusiasm and a genuine love for the people around him."

"Those who knew Billy will remember him for his kind heart, thoughtful nature, and unwavering loyalty," the obit adds. "He was the type of person who would always make time for family and friends, offering encouragement, laughter, and companionship wherever he went. His warm personality and genuine concern for others left a lasting impression on everyone, fortunate enough to know him."