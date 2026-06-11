Authorities in Nevada arrested a 31-year-old daycare operator who allegedly stuffed 11 playpens covered with sheets and boxes in one room where multiple children were trapped inside.

Taylor Ashley Wendell, 31, faces eight counts of child abuse. According to arrest reports obtained by CarsonNow and the Nevada Appeal, deputies with the Carson City Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1100 block of Riegefield Drive when a 5-year-old boy was found sitting on a sidewalk crying.

Deputies determined the boy escaped from Wendell's daycare. Wendell reportedly told cops that she failed to realize the boy had gotten out of her home.

Cops spoke with the boy's mother, who said she found Wendell via a Facebook ad.

The situation worsened for Wendell when deputies searched the home. Cops found 11 playpens stuffed in one room, including two that were stacked on top of each other, the affidavit reportedly stated. The playpens had fitted sheets over them which were "preventing air flow and the kids from exiting," cops wrote.

"I also observed a pack and play in the northwest corner of the bedroom which had another pack and play on top of it, with a child inside of it," the affidavit added.

"On the northeast side of the bedroom, I observed a pack-and-play with a kid's seat on top of it which also had a kid inside of the pack-and-play," deputies reportedly wrote. "In the middle of north wall was a third pack-and-play which had a box on top of it, and another kid inside of that pack-and-play. It should be noted that the items on top of the pack-and-plays appeared to be placed there to prevent the children from climbing out of them."

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In all, seven kids ages 5 and younger were in the playpens, per cops. The kids were picked up by their parents. Cops also contacted the Department of Child and Family Services.

Officers arrested Wendell and took her to the Carson City County Jail. She has since bonded out, and her next court date was not immediately listed.