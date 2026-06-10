Man fuming over grass clippings and dirt on his car blows away landscaper who offered to fix it

An Ohio man will be spending several decades behind bars for shooting and killing a landscaper because he was mad about an apparent mess the victim made.

In late May, Travis Jackson, 36, was convicted by a jury of his peers on two counts of murder over the death of 22-year-old Tanner Staggs. Jurors in Montgomery County also found the defendant guilty of one count each of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious physical harm, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and involuntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday, which would have been the victim's 23rd birthday, Jackson was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison by Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman.

The underlying incident occurred on Sept. 18, 2025, on the first block of Indiana Avenue in Dayton.

Late that morning, the Dayton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting and found Staggs lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to nearby Miami Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Staggs was working on an assignment for Dunham's Lawn Care LLC, according to the Dayton Daily News.

"Tanner always had a positive attitude, was a good team player, got along well with others, was patient and understanding and a leader among our crew," the landscaping business said in a statement provided to the newspaper. "He was a young man with so much life ahead of him. His passing leaves an unimaginable void for his loved ones, our team and the entire landscaping community."

Investigators spoke with witnesses who said Jackson exited a home on the day in question and began arguing with Staggs about getting grass clippings and dirt on his vehicle during the landscaping work, according to court documents obtained by the Daily News.

In response, Jackson was told the crew would use a blower to get the grass clippings off his vehicle, but this proposed solution did not appease Jackson.

Instead, the defendant pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired multiple times. Ultimately, Staggs was shot twice.

The killer, for his part, offered a slightly different narrative during a 911 call, to investigators and during his trial by way of his defense attorney, according to Dayton-based CBS affiliate WHIO.

To hear Jackson tell it, he only fired his weapon after being hit without warning. His lawyer said Jackson had made a reasonable request.

Other landscapers, however, directly contradicted this claim — testifying they never saw any such assault but that Jackson spoke disrespectfully and argued before pulling out his gun and firing.

In the end, the jury agreed with the state. As the guilty verdict was read aloud, the defendant put his hand to his face, WHIO reported.

"It is unimaginable that someone would become so upset about grass clippings on their car that they would fatally shoot someone," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a statement announcing the sentence. "Using a firearm to settle minor disputes is never acceptable."