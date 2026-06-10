A Texas man allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend if she left his house.

Adrian Anthony Longoria, 32, was arrested on Sunday after witnesses reported a disturbance at a San Antonio, Texas, truck stop. According to a report from the San Antonio Police Department that was obtained by local ABC affiliate KSAT, officers responded to the Flying J Travel Center and spoke to witnesses who said Longoria was chasing his girlfriend around with a gun and threatening to kill her if she did not get in his car.

When police found the woman, they said she had a black eye and several visible bruises all over her body. Longoria denied that he assaulted the woman and told police that the bruises were from a "previous fight."

The officers spoke to the woman, who told them she had known Longoria for a few months and had an "intimate" relationship with him. According to the report, the woman said she went to live with Longoria at his home in Cibolo, Texas, after she left rehab at the end of May. She said that two days after she arrived, she tried to leave, but Longoria would not let her.

According to the report, when the woman approached the front door of Longoria's home, he allegedly stood in front of the door, pointed a gun at her, and told her, "If you try to leave or escape, I'll kill you and your family."

Police said Longoria held the woman at his home against her will for several days, during which time he assaulted her and refused to let her leave. He also took her phone from her. The woman told police that she used Longoria's phone to contact her family.

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Longoria was arrested and charged with kidnapping. He is currently in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on $50,000 bond. His next court date was not publicly available.