A repeat drunk driver in California who previously signed statements acknowledging that he could face murder charges if another DUI offense caused someone’s death is now accused of driving into oncoming traffic in Highway 395, killing a Victorville mother of three in front of two of her children.

Authorities said that the first responders arrived on the Hesperia scene after 6:30 p.m. on May 11. Jose Luis Vargas, 41, was able to walk away from the deadly crash, albeit in handcuffs, as Victor Valley News Group video of the crime scene showed. The suspect, also known as Jose Luis Vargas Estrada, now faces charges of murder in the death of 36-year-old Lisette Villasenor, and for seriously injuring her children, Daniel, 6, and Ashley, 12.

“The investigation determined Vargas drove a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Highway 395 while under the influence of alcohol. Lisette Villasenor was driving a 2018 Toyota Prius in the opposite direction along with her two young children ages twelve and six. Sheriff’s officials said Vargas drove into oncoming traffic and caused the collision. He was not injured,” prosecutors said. “Villasenor and her children were transported to a regional trauma center by air and ground. Villasenor sustained major injuries and despite life-saving measures, she was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Her children suffered moderate to major injuries.”

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant’s extensive and adjudicated drunk driving history warranted a murder charge. Vargas also faces charges for drunkenly injuring Lisette’s children, allegedly causing her son paralysis and a brain injury.

“On or about May 11, 2023, in the above-named judicial district, the crime of MURDER, in violation of PENAL CODE SECTION 187(a), a felony, was committed by Jose Luis Vargas, who did unlawfully, and with malice aforethought murder Lisette Villasenor, a human being,” the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office complaint said. “It is further alleged pursuant to Penal Code section 12022.7(b) as to count(s) 2, 3 that in the commission of the above offense the said defendant(s) Jose Luis Vargas, personally inflicted great bodily injury upon Daniel V., not an accomplice, and that said injury caused Daniel V. to become comatose due to brain injury and to suffer paralysis.”

Vargas “neglected a duty imposed by law in driving the vehicle, which act and neglect proximately caused bodily injury to Daniel V. and Ashley V,” charging documents added.

According to the prosecution, Vargas was well aware that murder charges could follow if he got behind the wheel again while intoxicated and killed someone. Prior to the fatal crash, the driver had already been convicted in San Bernardino County, Orange County, San Diego County and Los Angeles County for DUI offenses. At the time of the May 11 crash, Vargas was on probation for an Orange County felony DUI conviction, prosecutors said.

San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office noted that Vargas’ 2019 conviction came with the signing of a “Watson Advisement,” a term in California law that stems from the decades-old California Supreme Court case People v. Watson. In that case, the court decided DUI drivers can be charged with murder in certain circumstances, particularly when defendants exhibit “implied malice.”

The Watson Advisement which Vargas signed after his San Bernardino conviction put him on notice about the potential penalties that awaited him if he did not change his ways.

“If I plead guilty/no contest to a DUI case, (CVC23152, 23153, or 23103 pursuant to 23103.5) then pursuant to CVC 23593, I am hereby advised that being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, impairs my ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” the Watson Advisement said. “Therefore, it is extremely dangerous to human life to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both. If I continue to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, and as a result of that driving, someone is killed, I can be charged with murder.”

He signed another Watson Advisement after the 2022 Orange County conviction as well, prosecutors said.

A GoFundMe campaign started for the victims by the “California Allstars cheer family” said that Lisette and her kids were on their way to cheer tryouts at the time of the crash:

On May 11th, the lives of Ashley’s family were tragically changed forever. As Lisette, Daniel and Ashley excitedly drove to the final day of cheer tryouts at Cali Ontario, a reckless drunk driver took the life of our beloved Lisette and within seconds changed the lives of The California Allstars Ontario and the Villasenor family. Lisette and Daniel were airlifted, while Ashley was taken by ambulance. During this time, our sweet Ash reached out to a trusted Cheer mom, Nicole Zambrano, who immediately went to the hospital to be with her. Ash also reached out to cheer sisters as she was scared that her mommy and brother were not awake. Ashley will never be able to hug her mom again. We will never scream, shout and cheer for Cali -O teams alongside our quiet and passionate cheer mom, Lisette, again. A drunk driver stole Lisette’s future with her husband Humberto and three children Ashley, Julian and Daniel. I would like to ask everyone to please wrap their arms around our cheer family and spread love and light. If you are able, please donate as the family needs support.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $30,000 in funds has been raised for the Villasenor family.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s West Valley Detention Center lists Vargas as in custody and ineligible for bail, records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The defendant pleaded not guilty on May 15 and is expected to appear in court again on Thursday, prosecutors said.

