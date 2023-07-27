Cops have put a face to the woman found slain in three separate suitcases floating off the Florida coastline.

Who is she? That’s what authorities want to know and have released a reconstruction of her face and clothes similar to what she was found with. Officers voiced hope that someone in the public may know.

The call came in Friday at the Intracoastal Waterway near Delray Public Beach when someone dialed 911 about finding a “suspicious looking item” in the water.

Suspicious turned out to be an understatement. Cops found human remains in the suitcase. Two other suitcases turned up elsewhere along the waterway which also contained human remains.

“My first instinct was it’s an endangered sea turtle or something like that was floating by. I was in shock really for all this to happen. I’ve been working here for quite a while and nothing like this has ever happened around here,” marine dockhand Keenan Johnson told WPTV

Cops believe these body parts all belonged to the same person. They have suggested she was an adult, either white or Hispanic, middle-aged with brown hair, and standing approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Officials also think she may have sported tattooed eyebrows. Officers confirmed she was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

More Law&Crime coverage: Authorities uncover identity of woman found murdered near Tennessee creek bank

The reconstructed image from The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s Forensic Imaging Unit now provides a possible image of what she actually looked like.

Officers previously released an image of the floral print top the woman wore.

Now officers are providing a more thorough look at what it might have looked like while she wore it.

“The brand for the floral top is ‘Betzabe’ which from what we can tell is a Brazilian company,” officers wrote. “It’s important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist.”

In addition to the reconstructed images, cops released pictures of two of the actual suitcases, described as “unique pieces of luggage.”

“The first is a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag,” they wrote. “The second is a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.”

In a video statement, Delray Beach police Sgt. Casey Kelly asked the public to review their surveillance footage along the Intracoastal Waterway from the estimated time of the homicide: July 17 to 20.

He asked that anyone with information call Detective Mike Liberta at (561) 243-7874.

Vanessa Bein contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]