Woman’s remains found in 3 suitcases floating off Florida coastline

Delray Beach detectives are working to figure out whose remains were stuffed inside three suitcases found floating off the intracoastal — and who was behind the horrifying find.

On Friday, July 21, police received a 911 call from someone reporting a “suspicious looking item” in the intracoastal waterway near Delray Public Beach.

When officers arrived to the scene, Delray police confirmed they found a suitcase with human remains inside. Shortly after, two other suitcases were found at two other locations along the intracoastal waterway — human remains, believed to be from the same person as those found in the first suitcase, were found in the second and third suitcases.

Saturday, Delray Beach detectives labeled the investigation a homicide and believe the remains are those of an adult female, who is either white or Hispanic, middle aged with brown hair, and approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Investigators say the woman may have had tattooed eyebrows, and they confirm she was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

In an interview with WPTV, marine dockhand Keenan Johnson said, “My first instinct was it’s an endangered sea turtle or something like that was floating by. I was in shock really for all this to happen. I’ve been working here for quite a while and nothing like this has ever happened around here.”

Additional information about the case or the victim is limited. The Delray Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

