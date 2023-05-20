A 38-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife in North Carolina were arrested after allegedly being caught on security camera footage repeatedly beating one of their young children with a large wooden paddle.

Jonathan Niles Orren and Silvia Orren were taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one felony count each of child abuse resulting in serious injury for the alleged abuse inflicted on the 6-year-old girl.

Authorities say that the investigation into the Orrens began on May 12, when detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a distressing report from the Cleveland County Department of Social Services concerning the alleged abuse of a child at a residence in Vale, about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte.

According to a press release, the young child had been receiving speech therapy in Cleveland County when the therapist noticed cruising on the child’s buttocks. A social worker from Cleveland County paid a visit to the family’s residence and talked with the parents.

During the visit, the social worker took photos of a wooden paddle with holes drilled into it. The social worker viewed home security footage which revealed the child had been subjected to multiple beatings with the same wooden paddle, according to the release.

A detective from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office visited the residence to follow up on the case and also viewed the allegedly incriminating home security footage, which substantiated the claims of abuse.

The child had suffered abuse on multiple occasions, investigators say.

The 6-year-old victim and her 5-year-old brother were removed from the home and placed under the care of relatives in a different state.

Jonathan Orren and Silvia Orren were arrested and charged on Wednesday. Silvia Orren was released on an unsecured bond. Jonathan Orren was released after posting a $7,500 bond, authorities said.

