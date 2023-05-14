Cows ‘literally’ lead North Carolina officers to suspect hiding in their pasture, police say

Have you “herd” the news? Officers are “udderly” happy about the help they received to make this arrest…

Last Tuesday, a man later identified as Joshua Minton, allegedly drove off during a traffic stop in Boone, North Carolina. The suspect led Boone police and Watauga County deputies on a high-speed chase before abandoning his vehicle near US Hwy 421 and US Hwy 221 in Deep Gap, according to officers. The area is considered undeveloped and open.

Because Minton was allegedly driving so fast and recklessly, it was difficult for officers to see where he ran off to.

As officers started searching the area, “they received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows,” officers said in a press release. “The cows literally led the officers to where the suspect was hiding.”

The cows clearly didn’t “steer” them wrong…

“In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way; obviously, we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance,” the police department concluded in its press release.

Minton was arrested for multiple charges, including felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked, and disorderly conduct. He’s expected to be in court again at the end of June in Watauga County.

