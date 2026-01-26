Oklahoma prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man who committed the "heinous murder" of a teenage 7-Eleven clerk and mother who was working the graveyard shift by herself — stabbing the new mom and then leaving the store "with less than $40" from the cash register, officials say.

Anthony Gonzalez, 24, carried out the robbery and knife attack on Jaedynn Anthony, an 18-year-old mother with a 1-year-old son, in October 2024 at a 7-Eleven in Oklahoma City, according to police.

"After he had the money in hand, Gonzalez stabbed Jaedynn one time and left the store," the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office said in a press release last week.

"When police arrived at 2:45 a.m., they found Jaedynn dead," the DA's office reported. "Anthony left the store with less than $40."

Police said after the stabbing that patrons arrived at the 7-Eleven and found Anthony "in medical distress" and dying. "It was learned an unknown person entered the store, and for whatever reason stabbed Ms. Anthony before fleeing on foot," cops reported.

Surveillance video from the convenience store showed Gonzalez entering and saying hello to Anthony before pretending to want to buy something from behind the counter.

"She said hi to him, and he said hi to her when he came in the door," said Somer Goodgion, Anthony's cousin, in an interview with local CBS affiliate KWTV. "The audacity the man had to say hi to her knowing what you're about to do this young baby."

Gonzalez allegedly ordered Anthony to open up the cash register after exchanging words with her and then stabbed her "once the till was open" before fleeing the 7-Eleven, according to police. He was on the run for several days before being arrested by Oklahoma City Police and U.S. Marshals task force members.

"I hope you die in horrible pain," Goodgion told KWTV after Gonzalez's arrest. "As you're dying I hope you see my cousin's face and you see her son's face, and what you've taken from her."

A GoFundMe launched for Anthony's family describes the teen as a "bright light" who left behind a "precious 1-year-old" named Brayden.

Goodgion told KWTV that Anthony was "not allowed to have" a phone while working. She had purchased pepper spray to help protect herself, but that was it.

"What do you give these people to protect themselves?" he asked.

The DA's office said the reasoning for seeking the death penalty against Gonzalez had to do with his attack being "especially heinous" and "cruel," which the office describes as aggravating circumstances that led to the decision.

"Our office treats the decision to seek the death penalty with the utmost seriousness," said DA Vicki Zemp Behenna. "It is never made lightly and never made in haste. This determination is based on a careful review of the facts, the law, and extensive discussion with experienced prosecutors in my office. Based on that process and the evidence in this case, we believe seeking the death penalty is appropriate."

Gonzalez had a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was bound over to stand trial and remains in custody on a $10 million bond, with his next court date scheduled for April 1.