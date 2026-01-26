A Missouri man tried to claim that he did not know the woman who was found dead in his neighbor's yard. Now he is charged with her murder.

Ephron Long, 54, was arrested on Friday after being charged with the murder of 40-year-old Lindsey Smith, whose body was found in the backyard of a home in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jan. 19. According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Long lived in a basement apartment in the home next door, where a witness told police they heard a man and a woman "arguing" days before Smith was found. That argument was allegedly followed by a single gunshot.

Smith was found "partially frozen," her head in a pool of blood, in the backyard of the home next door. Police said she had started decomposing before she was exposed to the extreme cold.

Once police identified Smith, they searched her phone and found that she had been communicating with Long. On Jan. 3, police said Smith and Long exchanged a number of text messages, including one in which Smith told Long that she no longer felt safe at his home. Police said Long called Smith the same day. After that, the two did not communicate anymore.

After police obtained a search warrant for Long's home, they found blood spatter outside the entrance to the apartment and additional blood on the railing next to the steps that led to the door.

Police started following Long and found him on Friday. When detectives tried to pull Long over, he allegedly fled and ran a red light as he attempted to evade arrest. The detectives deployed spike strips and were able to detain Long and take him into custody.

When Long was read his rights and interviewed by police, he said he was the only one living in his apartment and confirmed that his phone number was the one found on Smith's phone. Long denied ever seeing Smith "in his life." He was presented with evidence to the contrary, and police said he "changed his story."

Long was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center where he is being held without bond. His next court date has not been scheduled.