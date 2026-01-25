A 25-year-old man in Texas has admitted to gunning down a mother of four while she was driving — causing her car to flip over into a ditch — during a road rage confrontation in San Antonio, with a judge sentencing him to more than three decades behind bars.

Nicholas Hernandez, 25, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday after entering a guilty plea last week in state district court for the death of 31-year-old Julie Marie Butcher, according to online court records. His sentence was the maximum punishment allowed under his plea deal, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

"Julie's life was tragically taken, and we hope her loved ones can take some measure of solace in the sentence imposed today," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a statement to local ABC affiliate KSAT.

Butcher was driving on Interstate 35 on the night of Nov. 8, 2024, when she got into a heated dispute with Hernandez and was murdered by him, according to KSAT. Hernandez's arrest affidavit outlines how he got into the confrontation with Butcher, though it's unclear why, and proceeded to shoot her in the head before speeding off.

Butcher's car was reportedly found in a ditch, where she was pronounced dead by police.

Authorities say Hernandez couldn't keep quiet about what happened after the shooting unfolded and told several friends, who then notified detectives.

At least four witnesses came forward and reported speaking with Hernandez about the slaying or items related to it. One told investigators that Hernandez had asked him to dispose of two 9 mm shell casings. Another provided police with text messages that showed Hernandez talking about the shooting.

On top of that, Hernandez had called the San Antonio Police Department himself 15 hours after Butcher's murder to try to report a Beretta 9 mm handgun that he owned as stolen, according to KSAT. The same model was used to kill Butcher.

"This Thanksgiving, our family is profoundly grateful for the progress toward justice for Julie Marie Butcher," her family said in a statement after Hernandez's arrest, calling it "an important step forward in this difficult journey" after weeks of not getting answers.

"While the pain of her loss is still with us, we take comfort in the dedication of law enforcement and the overwhelming support from our community," the family said. "Your prayers, kindness, and solidarity have been a source of strength for us."

A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Butcher's father, David Delgado, describes her as a "beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend." She worked as a general manager at the Papa John's in New Braunfels.

"She leaves behind her devoted husband, Michael Butcher, and their four precious children — Hailey, Jaxson, Michael, and Kenneth — who are now faced with an overwhelming loss," the GoFundMe says.