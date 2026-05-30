Man tosses pregnant girlfriend from vehicle after kidnapping her with another man, police say

Two men were thrown behind bars after Louisiana police say a pregnant woman – who one of the men was dating – was kidnapped and thrown from a moving vehicle.

Brett Michael Phillips, 34, faces charges including domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim, second-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree feticide, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Jeanerette Police Department announced.

Chris Adam Phillips, 36, has been charged with principal to domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim, principal to second-degree kidnapping, principal to attempted first-degree feticide, failure to seek assistance, and simple assault.

On Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., police said they got a call from people "stating that a female victim was thrown from a moving vehicle in the area of Katherine Street" in Jeanerette. The small city is located about 120 miles west of New Orleans.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman, who they say had been helped by residents in the area. This victim apparently told investigators about who allegedly hurt her.

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"During the initial investigation it was learned that the victim was currently pregnant, as the victim was transported to a local hospital for her injuries and evaluation," the police department said. Officers added that the woman and one of the suspects "were involved in a dating relationship."

Other nearby citizens reportedly helped officers track the suspects down, and they were arrested. Police did not say what the relationship was between Brett Phillips and Chris Phillips.

The men were booked into the Juandre Gilliam Law Enforcement Center and later transported to the Iberia Parish Jail. It is unclear when they are scheduled to appear in court.