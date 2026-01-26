A man is headed to prison after he robbed a Florida Taco Bell with a rock and chased employees around the parking lot demanding cash.

Kewarren Anderson, 40, was sentenced Thursday to serve four years behind bars for an armed robbery that occurred last year at a Taco Bell in Ocala. Cops responded around 12:30 a.m. July 8 to the restaurant at 2380 SW College Road, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit. Witnesses said a man with his shirt around his head entered the store through the drive-thru window armed with a large rock and demanded money.

The man chased the employees out of the store and around the parking lot, still carrying the rock and clamoring for cash. He then left on foot.

Cops were able to track the man using a K-9 to a dumpster at a nearby business. Employees identified him as the suspect, who is also known as Tony the Tiger. Anderson admitted to being at the Taco Bell with the rock during the robbery attempt. He said he was homeless and needed money.

Anderson did not get away with any cash. He was arrested on an armed robbery charge and has been behind bars ever since.

On Thursday, Anderson pleaded no contest to armed robbery. He was adjudicated guilty and given credit for the nearly 200 days he's already served behind bars.

While he was in jail, he kicked and slapped a corrections officer while he was fighting another inmate. Anderson also pleaded no contest to battery by a person in a detention facility. His sentence will run concurrently with the four-year prison term for the robbery case.