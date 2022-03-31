Naomi Irion Found Dead in Remote ‘Gravesite’ Days After Nevada Man Was Charged with Kidnapping Her from Walmart Parking Lot

Several days after a suspect was charged with kidnapping a Nevada teen, authorities have confirmed the worst: 18-year-old Naomi Irion was found dead Tuesday in a remote area, in what was described as a “gravesite.” The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities confirmed the remains belonged to Irion on Wednesday, the same day they made the announcement.

The sheriff’s office said they received a tip on Tuesday that led them to the “gravesite” where Irion’s remains where found.

“The body of an adult Caucasian female was recovered from that gravesite, the body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and to confirm identification,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement announcing the results of the investigation. “On March 30, 2022 the remains were confirmed as those of Naomi Irion, the family has been notified.”

Authorities did not elaborate on where the tip came from.

Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon, Nev., was taken into custody late last week and accused of first-degree kidnapping in connection with Irion’s March 12, 2022 disappearance, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Irion was last seen alive in surveillance footage from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada just after 5:00 a.m. on the day of the alleged kidnapping.

In the surveillance footage, Irion could be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked car. Authorities believed she was waiting for a shuttle to take her to work at a nearby Panasonic factory where she was employed in the battery manufacturing department.

The surveillance footage showed that Irion’s car was parked for a while. A man wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a mask then circled the parking lot before forcing his way into the driver’s seat. The car left with both the victim and her alleged kidnapper inside.

“[S]he was abducted by a nondescript male who entered the driver’s seat of her vehicle,” the FBI said on a wanted poster. “Three days later, Naomi’s vehicle was located next to the Sherman Williams Western Emulsion Plant.”

Driver was arrested on Friday, March, 25, 2022, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect’s truck was also recovered by sheriff’s deputies and was “impounded and taken into evidence,” a press release added.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family. The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely on these cases,” the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Driver’s bond was set at $750,000, records show. The suspect is accused of kidnapping Irion for the purpose of sexually assaulting or killing her. His attorney of record is Mario Walther.

First-degree kidnapping where the kidnapped person suffers substantial bodily harm is punishable by up to life without parole in the state of Nevada.

Colin Kalmbacher contributed to this report.

[image of Naomi Irion via FBI; Troy Driver via Lyon County Sheriff’s Office]

