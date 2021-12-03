N.Y. Man Murdered His Wife and 5-Year-Old Son, Injured Toddler, Then Called 911 and Said He ‘Stabbed His Family’: Police

A New York man was arrested this week after state police said he stabbed his wife and 5-year-old son to death and severely injured his 2-year-old son, then called the police and told a dispatcher he had just “stabbed his family.” Nelson D. Patino, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies with the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday were dispatched to a residence located in the 6000 block of Duanesburg Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. “after a male at the home contacted police stating that he had stabbed his family,” according to a press release from New York State Police. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders immediately took Patino into custody and discovered three stab victims inside the home. The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notifications.

Patino’s 5-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. His 37-year-old wife and 2-year-old son were both still alive when found by the patrols. Emergency Medical Services rushed the victims to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Patino’s wife died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The toddler remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies transported Patino to another hospital in the area where doctors treated him for self-inflicted knife wounds and released him back into custody.

State police on Thursday said there was no history of domestic violence with the family, the Times Union reported.

“It’s very difficult when you have young lives lost,” State Police Maj. Christopher West said. “Keep in mind this investigation is in the early stages and we still have a lot of work to do.”

Patino appeared before Duanesburg Town Justice Patrick Wren Thursday evening for his arraignment where he was represented by attorney Steve Rockmacher. Judge Wren issued an order of protection stating that Patino must not have any additional communication with his surviving son for a year while the criminal case against him is pending.

Authorities have not released any details regarding a possible motive, but Schenectady County Assistant District Attorney John Carson told the Times Union that lacking a motive shouldn’t present much of an obstacle for prosecutors. Carson told the paper that motive is “not an element of most offenses in the state of New York.”

“So I don’t know that we need to have one,” Carson said.

James Niedermeier, the Superintendent of Duanesburg Elementary School, where Patino’s 5-year-old son went to kindergarten, released a statement.

“Our school community is in mourning after learning of the tragic loss of one of our students. We are devastated by the senseless loss of such a young, vibrant life and extend our deepest condolences to the many people who loved and cared for this little boy,” Niedermeier said. “Duanesburg is a small, tight-knit community, which is an attribute that I think will serve us well in the coming weeks as we work together to process this devastating loss.”

Patino is being held at the Schenectady County jail without bond. He is currently scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Schenectady County Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

[image via WTEN screengrab]

