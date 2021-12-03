Video Shows Driver Ramming Bus Through New York City Streets After Allegedly Stealing It

This just happened in East New York, Brooklyn. Several officers injured. Perpetrator in custody. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE. More tonight on @ABC7NY CREDIT @peeferd pic.twitter.com/joGmb3V9Gk — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 2, 2021

As seen on video, a driver rammed a school bus through the streets of Brooklyn on Thursday. Nearby cops trying to stop the chaos, dust rising from the scene, and the bus’s rear door flapping around. The driver even hit a building during the chase, cops said.

Officers identified the suspect as Queens man Anthony Reyes, 43.

In the video, cops called for bystanders to back up. Early on, an officer ran up for a person in a nearby vehicle to stay inside. The school bus driver left behind a street of dented cars that had been tossed aside in the chaos, even shoved onto the sidewalk. Some passerby voiced surprise that officers did not shoot the person.

“That’s crazy,” a man said, observing the aftermath.

“On December 2, 2021 at approximately 1345 hours, police responded to a call of a located stolen school bus in the vicinity of 148 Jackie Robinson Parkway within the confines of the 75 Precinct,” police said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “Upon arrival, officers observed a parked school bus at the location occupied by an adult male.”

In this account, cops tried to enter the bus, but the driver resisted. They unsuccessfully used a Taser, but the man fled. The driver struck the building at 1738 New York Avenue, officers said.

“The vehicle then continued to Atlantic Avenue and Georgia Avenue where it became stuck in traffic,” police said. “The perp proceeded to strike seven civilian cars at the intersection and continued traveling on Georgia Avenue. The individual was finally stopped at Georgia Avenue and Jamaica Avenue and taken into custody without further incident.”

Reyes is charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment, forgery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

[Screenshot via @PEEFERD]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]