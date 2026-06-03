A Florida daycare worker repeatedly hit children with a metal stapler and shoe along with other objects, authorities say, landing her in jail and costing her her job.

Latasha Mullings, 41, faces 11 counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault with intent to do violence. The investigation began on May 27 when the director at Mustard Seed Kidz in West Melbourne called cops about a teacher assaulting several students, a probable cause arrest affidavit said.

The director said she was first alerted by a parent who accused Mullings of flicking a student in the face in the classroom. A review of camera footage from the classroom between May 19 and May 26 yielded alarming revelations, cops say. It allegedly showed Mullings hitting five students on 11 different occasions.

Students between 2 and 4 years old showed "visible pain" after being hit, police said.

"The defendant could be seen flicking students in the face, striking students on the head with a metal stapler, and hitting students with unknown objects," cops wrote.

Mullings also allegedly slapped one student with an open hand three consecutive times. She threw a shoe at another student but missed, then grabbed the victim's shirt and "yelled in the victim's face," cops said.

The school director confronted Mullings about her alleged actions and fired her. Mullings then stated "my babies are gonna miss me."

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Mustard Seed Kidz released the following statement to local CBS affiliate WKMG:

The safety and well-being of every child in our care is our highest priority. After receiving a parent complaint regarding alleged inappropriate conduct by a staff member, our administration immediately took action. The employee was removed from contact with children, and the matter was promptly reported by our school to law enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and will continue to support the authorities as they conduct their work. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further on specific details. The reported behavior does not reflect the values, standards, or expectations of our preschool. We remain committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and secure environment for all children entrusted to our care. While we already maintain comprehensive policies, procedures, and training designed to ensure the safety and well-being of every child, we are using this opportunity to further review and strengthen our practices as part of our ongoing commitment to excellence. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Cops arrested Mullings on Friday and took her to the Brevard County Jail, where she has since posted a $37,000 bond. Her next court date is set for June 23.