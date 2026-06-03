A man in Pennsylvania is alleged to have driven his vehicle so recklessly that he flew through the air and crashed, resulting in his death and multiple other injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities had not released the name of the Toyota RAV4 driver. A photo released by the Lower Southampton Fire Department showed the overturned vehicle flattened on the ground. At least three fire departments were called to the harrowing scene on Tuesday.

It was about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Bristol Road in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, and the Toyota was racing at high speed. The area is about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

A Tesla driver was heading the opposite way on the two-lane road when the Toyota passed by. Video shared with regional ABC affiliate WPVI showed the ensuing moments.

The RAV4 attempted to pass a black vehicle in its lane at the same time as another SUV occupied the other lane, behind the Tesla. The RAV4 appeared to clip something while over the center line before flying into the air and crashing.

Authorities said that the driver of the RAV4 was partially ejected. The Toyota reportedly hit a Honda SUV, a Hyundai, and an HVAC company truck, sending the drivers of the latter two vehicles to the hospital. A witness said that the man who climbed out of the HVAC truck "was covered in blood."

Witnesses had more to tell the local outlet. The dead driver was apparently a 22-year-old man who had just argued with his mother before taking off in the Toyota.

"His mother pulled up — that was heart-wrenching," Bonnie Wagner said. "She let out a cry that I'll never forget. She just kept saying, 'he's dead, he's dead.'"

"He floored it, and I guess he took the anger out on the car and just was driving upset," Wagner added.