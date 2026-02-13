A Wisconsin man who was fired from his job at a "healthcare and consumer brands" production facility decided to take his anger out on a co-worker, with prosecutors saying he began "slowly stalking" the employee with an Audi before plowing into him and sending him flying, according to court documents.

Lenard L. Hale, 38, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm for the alleged attack in Waukesha County on Monday, according to online court records.

Hale had been fired earlier in the day from his job at Aptar due to "poor work performance and stealing company time," according to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN. He allegedly targeted the victim in a Dollar General parking lot near the Aptar building in Mukwonago.

Prosecutors say the co-worker was found face down and bleeding in the parking lot after suffering a "very serious brain injury," per WISN. Authorities were called and surveillance video was viewed by investigators, with Hale being caught on tape "stalking" the victim with the Audi.

The video allegedly shows Hale driving slowly behind the man before the individual spots him. Hale can be seen rapidly accelerating and swerving at the victim as the man tries to jump out of the way, according to prosecutors, to no avail.

Hale allegedly struck his former co-worker and sent him flying over the hood and roof of the Audi before taking off. Police asked an Aptar manager to review the surveillance footage and he identified Hale as being responsible, according to prosecutors.

The production company describes itself on its website as a "global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, including dosing and protection technologies." The company serves the "world's leading healthcare and consumer brands," per the website.

Investigators tracked Hale down through a family member, who was visited by police. The Audi that Hale was driving was allegedly at the relative's house and was dented on the hood and had a cracked windshield, WISN reports.

Hale was found inside the family member's home hiding behind a door, according to prosecutors. He was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, with his bond being set at $750,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.